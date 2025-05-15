Maple Leafs Superstars Still Struggle in Crucial Games
The Toronto Maple Leafs are staring down yet another playoff collapse following their horrendous Game 5 loss to the Florida Panthers. After starting the series with a 2-0 lead, the Maple Leafs have lost three straight and are on the brink of an early elimination for the ninth consecutive year.
The Panthers walked away from Game 5 with a blowout win, defeating the Maple Leafs 6-1 in front of their home crowd. Jerseys were tossed on the ice, boos were hurled, and fans left early with captain Auston Matthews noting they didn’t give them much to hang around for.
Matthews is at the center of a lot of criticisms against the Maple Leafs this series, having yet to score a goal against the Panthers. His postseason struggles, more particularly in crucial late-round games, are nothing new in Toronto.
Between Matthews and fellow superstar forward Mitch Marner, the two combine for some less than stellar stats in Games 5 through 7 on home ice in their careers. In 13 chances in late-series games, Matthews and Marner combine for five goals, 13 total points, no points on the power play, and are a minus-13.
Matthews and Marner are two of the highest paid players on the roster and were given massive contracts with the belief they would be crucial to playoff success. For nine straight years, neither of them has shown up when the games matter the most.
Tossing jerseys onto the ice at Scotiabank Arena is nothing new for Toronto fans, and it’s something that will likely continue if these postseason struggles continue.
Without any sort of momentum to carry into Game 6 in Florida, it’s likely the Maple Leafs played their final game on home ice for the 2024-25 season. Even more likely, it was the last time stars like Marner and former captain John Tavares play in front of a Toronto crowd while donning a Maple Leafs sweater.
