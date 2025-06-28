Stars Executive Surprised With Top GM Award
The Dallas Stars already know they have one of the top general managers in the NHL. Jim Nill has been shaping and forming this team since 2013, and he's been setting the standard for GMs in the NHL for over a decade. For the third consecutive year, his efforts have been recognized by the league.
The NHL named Stars' GM Jim Nill the 2025 Jim Gregory General Manager of the Year Award. The executive was surprised by the award at a family and friends dinner, where the award was presented to him during the meal.
Nill was instrumental in getting the Stars to their third consecutive Western Conference Finals. While they came up short of their goal, the roster is on the edge of winning a Stanley Cup.
The big move Nill orchestrated was the trade for superstar winger Mikko Rantanen. Not only did he acquire the superstar winger, he signed him to a new, eight-year extension to keep the former 100-point scorer in Dallas for the next decade.
In addition, Nill made some shrewd moves to improve their forward depth as well. Mikael Granlund highlights this list, as he was one of the Stars' top players during the postseason.
Nill is also the head of one of the best drafting and scouting departments in the NHL. The Stars have become a model for evaluating and developing draft picks and then incorporating them into the NHL lineup. The majority of their core is homegrown talent, another credit to Nill and his staff.
In a tight race, Nill is the top GM once again. Beating out Florida Panthers GM Bill Zito was quite the achievement, but now he looks for more as he tries to get the Stars over the championship hump.
