Stars Forward Extends Goal Streak
The Dallas Stars are making their final preparations for the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs. They already clinched their spot in the postseason, and now they are trying to get to their third straight conference finals and hopefully even further.
The Stars have a dangerous lineup across all three position groups, but one of the most important is forward Wyatt Johnston. The 21-year-old has become the team's best goal scorer in just a few seasons. He's in the midst of a career-high six-game goal-scoring streak and on the verge of setting new highs in goals in a season.
Johnston has impressively recorded a goal in six straight contests. This stretch has improved his season totals to 31 goals and 68 points in 75 games. He's just one goal away from tying his total from last season, and the way he's playing suggests he can easily surpass the 32-goal mark.
The performance in his third NHL season has transformed him into a superstar in the league. What's stood out this season is his ability to get to the net. He's not defined as a power forward, but his IQ and size are the perfect combination that helps him get to the highest danger scoring areas. According to NHL EDGE, 21 of his goals this season have come from the high-danger areas of the offensive zone. That number ranks in the 98th percentile of all NHL skaters this season.
What that displays is how effective Johnston is. He has the puck-handling skills to be a perimeter player or someone who primarily distributes the puck, but instead he plays his game like a gritty winger. He gets to the dirty areas, is elusive around the net, and does the hard work elite goal scorers make look easy.
This season has been a huge step forward for Johnston. On a team with talented players like Roope Hintz, Mikko Rantanen, and Jason Robertson, Wyatt Johnston has become their best pure goal scorer and will be crucial in their effort to hoist the Stanley Cup.
