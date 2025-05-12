Capitals, Hurricanes Goalies Dominating Stanley Cup Playoffs.
The stakes are high between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Washington Capitals. Entering Game 4 of their second-round series, the Canes can take a 3-1 series lead over the top-seeded Capitals with another victory. The Caps are right on the edge of re-taking the series momentum, however, and with another win can return to Washington D.C. with a split series.
The series between the Capitals and Hurricanes has been an evenly-matched, back-and-forth one. That is highlighted by the goaltending battle happening in Round Two. Washington starter Logan Thompson and Carolina net minder Frederik Andersen are playing lights out hockey. They've been two of the best net minders in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, and it's making this series a complete toss-up.
Andersen has been a stud for the Hurricanes. He's 5-2 through seven starts, posting a league-leading 1.32 goals-against average, a .940 save percentage, and one shutout. Thompson is right on his heels, posting a 5-3 record with a 2.26 GAA and 922 save percentage.
The pair are also leading all goalies in the postseason in a critical statistic: goals saved above expected. The stat factors in the quality of the shots they've faced against the goals allowed. According to MoneyPuck's most recent game data, Thompson and Andersen are leading the pack by a considerable margin. Thompson's 9.3 goals saved above expected and Andersen's 9.2 are nearly four more goals than the next best goalie, New Jersey Devils' starter Jacob Markstrom. It's also nearly six more goals than Dallas Stars' Jake Oettinger, the next closest goalie on a team still in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
What this illustrates is how dominant these two netminders are. The scoring in this second round series is lower than the other three second-round matchups, and it's easy to understand why after looking through this data. Andersen and Thompson are dominating, and their goaltender battle is becoming the biggest storyline in the second-round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
