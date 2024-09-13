Stars, Sabres Forwards Ready for Huge Seasons
The Dallas Stars and Buffalo Sabres enter the 2024-2025 season in two totally different places. The Stars are one of the top challengers in the west after taking the Edmonton Oilers to game six of the Western Conference Finals. The Sabres finished 12th in the Eastern Conference after a 39-win season, and are hoping to end their playoff drought this year.
The one thing the Stars and Sabres have in common is they each have a third-year forward not getting enough praise around the league. Not only that, each are ready to have career years.
In Dallas, Wyatt Johnston is poised for an All-Star campaign. The 2021 first-round pick of the Stars is on a steady incline entering his third season in the NHL. He's just 21 years old, but he already has 56 goals and 106 points in 164 games.
Last season was the breakout year for Johnston, but this season will be the one that proves he's a star. He had 32 goals in 2023-2024, and continued that pace with 16 points in 19 postseason contests. It's no fluke though, as the Stars are counting on him to provide even more offense in 2024-2025. He isn't getting the love in preseason discussions, but don't be surprised if he hits the 40-goal mark playing in a prominent role in Dallas.
Over in Buffalo, winger J.J. Peterka is looking to establish another career-high season. The German-born forward managed 28 goals and 50 points with the Sabres last season, improving on his rookie season totals by 18 points. He's a slippery player who should receive more praise for his goal scoring and creativity on the ice. Over 161 NHL games with the Sabres, he has 40 goals and 82 points. Entering his third full season, he figures to be a first-line winger and the 30-goal plateau is certainly within reach.
The Stars and Sabres may not have the same expectations for the season and likely will have much different results. When it comes to having underrated forwards, the two organizations are in the same boat. Both Peterka and Johnston are poised for huge years with their respective teams, and it's just a matter of time before the rest of the league learns that the hard way.
