Stars Livid After Key Forward's Injury
In the blink of an eye, the Dallas Stars' night went from bad to worse on Friday.
Early in the third period of Game 2 of the Western Conference Final, Stars forward Roope Hintz took a vicious slash to his lower left leg from Edmonton Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse and needed help getting off the ice. While officials reviewed the play for a major penalty, they ultimately decided to give Nurse only a two-minute minor.
Hintz did not return for the rest of the game as the Oilers won 3-0 to even the series at 1-1.
After the game, Stars head coach Peter DeBoer was absolutely livid over the lack of a major penalty, responding to a reporter's question with one of his own.
"Does anyone in this room think if Connor McDavid gets carried off the ice like that that it's not a five-minute major? That's my answer to your question," DeBoer told reporters.
Captain Jamie Benn made a similar remark, also bringing McDavid into the fray.
"We didn't like it. If that was McDavid walking down the tunnel, I would like to see the result of that," Benn said.
As TSN's Darren Dreger pointed out, the NHL rulebook calls for a major penalty and a game misconduct when an injury occurs due to a slash. So, it's easy to see why the Stars weren't happy with just the minor penalty.
Nurse, 30, was suspended one game at the end of the regular season for cross-checking Los Angeles Kings forward Quinton Byfield on April 14. The veteran blue-liner has five points (two goals, three assists) in 13 games this postseason.
Game 3 of the series is set for Sunday at 3 p.m. ET at Rogers Place in Edmonton, and the Stars surely won't forget this play.
"A lot of that stuff, you just keep in the back of your mind, and if the opportunity presents itself, then you take your chance," forward Mason Marchment told reporters. "We've got a long series here."
