Capitals’ Alex Ovechkin Wins Leadership Award
Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin has had himself a memorable 2024-25 season, and he’ll have some extra hardware to take home. The NHL announced that the Capitals superstar is the winner of the 2025 Mark Messier NHL Leadership Award.
The Capitals were led by Ovechkin all season, compiling 51 wins and finishing as the top team in the Eastern Conference.
The Mark Messier NHL Leadership Award is given annually “to the player who exemplifies great leadership qualities to his team, on and off the ice, during the regular season and who plays a leading role in his community growing the game of hockey.” The award is voted on solely by Hockey Hall of Famer Mark Messier.
According to the NHL, Messier takes suggestions and insights from people around the NHL but has the final say on a winner as the only voter.
Ovechkin was the center of attention for most of the 2024-25 season as he chased down Wayne Gretzky’s all-time goals record. At the age of 39, it wasn’t a guaranteed Ovechkin would be able to score the 42 goals needed to reach career No. 895.
The NHL’s newest all-time leading goal scorer potted 44 goals in 2024-25, surpassing Gretzky with No. 895 in an early April contest with the New York Islanders.
In just 65 games played this season, Ovechkin scored 44 goals and 29 assists for 73 total points. He missed significant time recovering from a broken leg, yet never showed a single sign of slowing down all year.
Ovechkin was also chosen for the Messier Leadership Award thanks to his philanthropic efforts including his involvement with the American Special Hockey Association.
