Panthers Lose Star Forward For Game 3
Florida Panthers forward Sam Reinhart is day-to-day and will not play Saturday night in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Final against the Carolina Hurricanes, Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reports.
Reinhart, 29, left in the first period of Game 2 on Thursday after a collision with Hurricanes forward Sebastian Aho. He then awkwardly rolled into the boards before going back to the bench in visible pain.
After the game, Panthers head coach Paul Maurice said "we'll get him looked at tomorrow" with hopes of providing an update on Saturday. Unfortunately, that update was more concerning than they likely hoped for.
Reinhart led the Panthers with 81 points (39 goals, 42 assists) in 79 regular season games this season. Though not quite as prolific as last season, when he scored 94 points (57 goals, 37 assists) in 82 games to earn an eight-year, $69 million extension in the offseason, he's still been an incredibly important to the Panthers' success.
The Vancouver native has 11 points (four goals, seven assists) in 14 postseason games thus far.
Puck drop for Game 3 from Amerant Bank Arena is set for 8 p.m. ET on Saturday. The Panthers will look to take a 3-0 stranglehold on the series, while the Hurricanes will look to claw back into it after dropping the first two games at home.
