Oilers’ Connor McDavid Joins Another Elite List
The Edmonton Oilers flipped the script in Game 2 of the Western Conference Final against the Dallas Stars to tie the series at one game apiece. After taking a tough loss in Game 1, the Oilers stormed back for a 3-0 win in Game 2, mostly led by Stuart Skinner in goal with another shutout.
Oilers captain Connor McDavid picked up an assist on Brett Kulak’s second period goal, giving McDavid a postseason-leading 20 points in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs. With three goals and a whopping 17 assists, McDavid joins elite company.
The NHL noted that McDavid is just the fourth player in league history to record 20 or more points in four consecutive postseasons. McDavid joins the likes of Sergei Fedorov, Bryan Trottier and Mike Bossy as the only players to reach this milestone.
For McDavid, what makes this mark so impressive is the pace at which he produces in the postseason. He’s hit 20 points these playoffs in just 13 games. In 2022, when this streak started, he notched 33 points (10G-23A) in just 16 games played; despite getting swept in the Western Conference Final, McDavid led the entire playoffs in scoring that year.
In 2023, McDavid finished the playoffs with exactly 20 points, but the Oilers were eliminated in the second round and played just 12 games.
Last season in 2024, the Oilers made it all the way to Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final, with McDavid appearing in all 25 games. He scored eight goals and picked up an NHL record 34 assists for 42 total points.
Over the course of his four-year run, McDavid has 115 points (29G-86A) in 66 games played.
The Oilers might not be Stanley Cup champions with McDavid, but he is clearly doing everything he can to help the team succeed.
