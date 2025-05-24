Hurricanes Have Chance at Rare Playoff History
The Carolina Hurricanes entered the Eastern Conference Final against the Florida Panthers with home-ice advantage while eyeing their first trip to the Stanley Cup Final since 2006. After the first two games, however, the Hurricanes find themselves in a deep hole.
The Panthers not only won the first two games, but dominated the Hurricanes, outscoring them 10-2. The Hurricanes saw a lengthy Eastern Conference Final losing streak reach 14 games, but there is still a chance they can make some history if they get things back on track.
If the Hurricanes find a way to turn the series around, not only will be end their 14-game losing streak, but they can become the second team in NHL history to achieve an unlikely comeback.
The Hurricanes have a chance to join the 1945 Detroit Red Wings as the only two teams to ever lose the first two games of a Conference Finals/Semifinals series at home, then go on to win the entire series, advancing to the Cup Final.
In 1945, the NHL was still in the Original Six Era, and teams only needed to win one round to reach the Cup Final. That particular Red Wings team featured a 19-year-old rookie Ted Lindsay and was coached by Jack Adams.
Both of those gentlemen have prestigious awards named after them in the NHL. All-time legend Gordie Howe was still two years away from his NHL debut.
The 1945 Red Wings eventually lost in the Cup Final to the Toronto Maple Leafs, but they are still the only team to hold such a rare distinction.
The odds are very much stacked against the Hurricanes, but they aren’t completely dead yet.
The Panthers are looking to capture their third straight Eastern Conference title, but they still need to find two more wins against an increasingly hungry Hurricanes team.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!