Stars Forward Named Second Star of Week
The Dallas Stars put together a perfect week to stay in the top three of the Western Conference’s ultra-difficult Central Division. Leading the way was forward Mason Marchment who picked up multiple points in all three games.
In their three wins, the Stars outscored opponents 16-4 and Marchment put up nine points (4G-5A). The NHL recognized Marchment’s performance by naming him the second star of the week.
It all started with a five-point game against the Pittsburgh Penguins where Marchment scored a goal and added four helpers.
The Stars went on to embarrass the Penguins by a score of 7-1, but they weren’t done dominating teams. Just a few nights later, the Stars put up seven more goals against the Boston Bruins. Marchment picked up a goal and an assist in the 7-2 win over the Bruins.
Back on the road to take on the Minnesota Wild, Marchment once again led the way, this time with the only two goals in the Stars’ 2-1 win.
Those three wins helped improve the Stars to 11-5-0 on the year and remain at third in the Central Division.
Marchment’s week helped him get over a point-per-game average now with 17 points (6G-11A) in 15 games played. His nine points over the week were the most in the NHL.
The NHL put Marchment’s solid week up alongside a couple of players who hit significant milestones. Andrei Vasilevskiy secured his 300th career win and was named the third star of the week.
Connor McDavid hit 1,000 career points during an eight-point week and was given first star of the week honors.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!