Oilers’ Connor McDavid Reaches 1,000 Points With Historic Pace
Connor McDavid has been a human highlight reel since his debut with the Edmonton Oilers in 2015. Now in the early stages of his 10th NHL season, the Oilers’ superstar has hit a massive career milestone.
With a goal in the second period against the Nashville Predators, McDavid has become the 99th player in NHL history to hit 1,000 career points.
It was a fitting play for McDavid and his long-time teammate Leon Draisaitl, who combined for the historic goal. During a 4-on-4 period, a giveaway led to defenseman Darnell Nurse springing Draisaitl and McDavid on a 2-on-1. Draisaitl waited the defender out before feeding a pass to McDavid, who buried the one timer behind Scott Wedgewood of the Predators. The entire Edmonton bench spilled out onto the ice to congratulate their captain.
McDavid is not only reaching the 1,000-point mark fairly early in his career, but he’s the fourth fastest player in NHL history to reach the milestone. Only Wayne Gretzky (424), Mario Lemieux (513), and Mike Bossy (656) reached 1,000 points faster than McDavid (659).
Teammate and fellow superstar Leon Draisaitl spoke extremely highly of McDavid, recently calling him the greatest player of all time. When it’s all said and done for McDavid he has a chance to be in that conversation.
Despite no Stanley Cup, McDavid has posted seven 100-point seasons through his first nine years. The other two were hampered either by a long-term injury (also his rookie season) or the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, a season where he already had 97 points.
In his 659th game in the NHL, McDavid hits the 1,000-point mark with 341 goals and 659 assists. Now that McDavid has reached this mark, he can breathe a sigh of relief as he continues climbing the NHL's all-time leaderboard at a historical pace.
