Oilers Give Encouraging Timeline for Defender's Return
The Edmonton Oilers watched with anxiety as their top defenseman Darnell Nurse took a crushing body check that left him dazed and bloodied on the ice. The hit from Toronto Maple Leafs enforcer Ryan Reaves landed him a five-game suspension, and there was a concern that Nurse could miss significant time. It's always a concern when you see a that type of head and upper body injury.
The Oilers' head coach, Kris Knoblauch, met with the Edmonton media after their morning skate session and provided an encouraging update on Nurse. While the defender remains out, Knoblauch informed reporters that the outlook on Nurse is better than expected. He is set to miss only a few games recovering from his injury. The team's play-by-play announcer Jack Michaels shared that Nurse is expected to be out "5-10 days."
That is huge news for the Oilers, who were likely expecting the worst after their game against the Leafs. Now they will only have to overcome Nurse's absence for the next two to four games while he fully recovers. It won't be the easiest task, but it's much easier to deal with than a long-term injury to one of their pivotal defenders and alternate captains.
Nurse has been one of the most important defensemen for the Oilers since the organization drafted him with the seventh overall pick of the 2013 NHL Draft. The 29-year-old defender has been in the top-four in Edmonton since his first full season in 2015-2016. Now in his 10th season in the NHL, he's amassed 658 games played.
Over his career, Nurse has built a reputation for being a two-way player. He has 78 goals and 198 assists for 276 points over his 658 games. He's scored 10 goals or more four times, including a career-best 16 goals in 2020-2021. His best overall offensive season came during the 2022-2023 campaign, when he notched 12 goals, added 31 assists, and finished with 43 points.
