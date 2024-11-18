Insider: Blackhawks Must Trade Scratched Veteran
The last few seasons have not been kind to Chicago Blackhawks forward Taylor Hall, and a recent healthy scratch has made things even more questionable for the 2018 Hart Trophy winner. In his second season with the Blackhawks, the 33-year-old Hall has not come anywhere near expectations.
An ACL injury held Hall to just 10 games with the Blackhawks in 2023-24, but he entered this season ready to contribute in a big way. In 17 games played, he hasn’t brought much to the table with two goals and four assists for six total points.
After being scratched from the lineup, it’s safe to wonder what the future might hold for Hall. Elliotte Friedman on the 32 Thoughts Podcast believes if the Blackhawks aren’t going to play him, they’ll need to find a trade partner.
“When you have a who’s player in the last year of their deal,” Friedman said. “You have a responsibility as a team to decide ‘is this a player for us? Or is this a player for somewhere else?’”
Hall signed a four-year deal with the Boston Bruins ahead of the 2021-22 season, but was traded to the Blackhawks after two years. Now in the last year of that contract, Hall has only suited up for 27 games with the Blackhawks, and that number might not get too much higher.
Friedman believes Hall is the kind of player who should be playing every night, but something just isn’t clicking in Chicago.
“If he’s not going to play, I think the Blackhawks have to find him somewhere else to go.”
Despite the rough stretch, it's possible Hall still has something left in the tank, especially if he finds his way to a good team. In 849 career games played, he has 268 goals and 435 assists for 703 points.
Hall was expected to be a veteran presence and solid producer next to future superstar Connor Bedard, but he just hasn’t been able to match those goals. The Blackhawks are still quite a few years away from being big-time contenders in the NHL, but they were hoping to at least take steps forward this season.
After 18 games, they are back at the bottom of the league with a 6-11-1 record for 13 standings points. Bedard only has three goals and their starting goalie Petr Mrazek leads the NHL in losses.
Hall will be a player to keep an eye on as the season goes along and as more trades start to happen. Unless the healthy scratch works as a wakeup call, it’s safe to say Hall might find his name in the rumor mill quite a bit over the next few months.
