Elite Goalies Lead Jets, Stars Series
The Dallas Stars and Winnipeg Jets, the top two regular-season teams in the Western Conference, kick off their second-round series in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Each team battled through a hellacious first-round matchup, but is now one step closer to the ultimate prize.
As the second round commences, the focus shifts to the starting goaltenders for both the Jets and Stars. Connor Hellebuyck of the Jets and Jake Oettinger of the Stars are the top players at the position, but neither was at their best in the opening round. The winner of this series will come down to which goalie gets to that next level and stays there.
Hellebuyck's postseason devolving is becoming as reliable as his incredible regular-season campaigns. He's just waiting to be named the 2025 Vezina Trophy winner, the third of his career and second consecutive honor. He's also the two-time reigning William M. Jennings Trophy recipient, given to the goaltender(s) who allow the fewest goals during the regular season.
In Round 1 against the St. Louis Blues, Hellebuyck struggled. He was pulled each time they played in St. Louis, and finished the series with a 4-3 record, a 3.85 goals-against average, and a .830 save percentage.
Oettinger has performed better, but he'd be the first to say he hasn't quite hit his stride. He also went 4-3 in the first round against the Colorado Avalanche, with a 2.85 GAA and .911 save percentage. While the numbers are still solid, they differ considerably from his career playoff statistics and regular-season averages. He boasts a career GAA of 2.52 in both the regular and postseason. A Vezina Trophy-level net minder, Oettinger aims to mirror that performance against the Jets.
The goaltending is the biggest storyline of this series, and that's exactly how it should be. Hellebuyck and Oettinger are two of the best puck-stoppers in their prime, and they each are looking for a marquee moment in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs. That opportunity arrives when the puck drops for Game 1 between the Jets and Stars.
