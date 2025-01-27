Stars Forward Hitting New Level
The Dallas Stars are climbing the Central Division standings. The team has been steadily improving over the past two months, and they are following the lead of their star forward.
The Stars offense has been a hassle for opposing defenses to deal with, and front of the line is 25-year-old winger Jason Robertson. Robertson has become the focal point of the team's offense over the past few years, and he's reaching a new level as the second half of the season continues.
The beginning of the season was a bit of a slog for Robertson, putting his production a bit behind pace. Since December, however, there's been noticeable improvement in his output and play on the ice. Then January came, and a switch was flipped.
Robertson's played in 13 games since the new year, and he's been the top scorer for Dallas and one of the top scorers in the entire NHL. In that span, he has eight goals, nine assists, and 17 points. He's registered at least a point in 11 of those 13 games, and has six multi-point efforts. It's brought his season totals to 17 goals, 28 assists, and 45 points.
One thing that stands out about Robertson's improvement is how much chemistry he and line mate Wyatt Johnston continue to build. The pair are reading each other and look in sync on every single shift. They are wreaking havoc on defenders and goalies, and they have become the key piece for opposing teams to focus on stopping.
And it's no surprise that the Stars have catapulted from the wild card race in the Western Conference, to one of the top three spots in the Central Division, to possibly challenging for the top spot in the division. With Robertson playing at this superstar level, their offense can go toe-to-toe with any other team in the league.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!