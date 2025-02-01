Stars Defenseman Out for Season After Surgery
Dallas Stars defenseman Nils Lundkvist will miss the rest of the season after undergoing shoulder surgery, the team announced Saturday morning. He last played on Jan. 21 against the Carolina Hurricanes.
Lundkvist, 24, was enjoying a solid campaign in his second season with the Stars. He only had five points (all assists) in 39 games, but played some solid defense while averaging just over 15 minutes of ice time per night. He had a plus-four rating despite playing mostly on Dallas' third pairing.
The Stars acquired Lundkvist from the New York Rangers in exchange for a 2023 first-round pick and a 2025 fourth-round pick in September of 2022. The Pitea, Sweden native was the No. 28 overall pick by the Rangers in the 2018 NHL Draft.
Lundkvist is currently playing on a one-year deal worth $1.25 million, and he's scheduled to become a restricted free agent this offseason.
That's not the only injury Dallas is dealing with, though.
Also on Saturday morning, the Stars announced they have placed forward Tyler Seguin on long-term injured reserve (LTIR) after undergoing hip surgery. Seguin, who turned 33 on Friday, has dealt with several injuries over the past several years, and hasn't played since Dec. 1 against the Winnipeg Jets. The veteran forward has nine goals and 20 points in 19 games this season.
The Stars also placed forward Mason Marchment on injured reserve, retroactive to Dec. 31. Marchment, 29, last played on Dec. 27 against the Minnesota Wild.
Dallas currently sits at second in the Central Division with 67 points and a 33-17-1 record. Riding a four-game winning streak, the Stars return to action Sunday when they host the Columbus Blue Jackets.
