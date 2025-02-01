Canucks Moves Should Clear Path to Playoffs
The Vancouver Canucks were a busy organization on Friday night, not only losing 5-3 to the Dallas Stars, but pulling off a pair of huge trades that should help them move back into the win column with more frequency. These trades should help the Canucks both on the ice and in the locker room, mitigating any sort of tensions that may have been lingering around.
The Canucks kicked off their moves by finally finalizing a trade to send J.T. Miller to the New York Rangers. Then as night turned to morning, the Canucks added Marcus Pettersson and Drew O’Connor from the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Miller was the centerpiece of the Canucks’ moves, as he became the center of attention in Vancouver over the last few months. A feud between Miller and fellow star forward Elias Pettersson forced the Canucks to trade one of them.
After months of trade talks, they finally reached a deal with the Rangers. Miller gets to go back to the team he started his NHL career with, and the Canucks got a nice haul in return.
The Rangers received Miller, defenseman Erik Brannstrom, and prospect Jackson Dorrington while the Canucks nabbed forward Filip Chytil, defenseman Victor Mancini, and a conditional first-round pick at the upcoming 2025 NHL Draft.
While Chytil is a step down at the center position from Miller, the Canucks should see a positive ripple effect having put an end to the feud with Elias Pettersson. With tensions lowered, the rest of the Canucks lineup can get back to playing at the top of their game.
Elias Pettersson might even be able to rekindle what made him worthy of an eight-year contract extension at $11.6 million annually.
With the Miller deal out of the way, the Canucks were able to quickly pivot their focus to adding key pieces. The Canucks grabbed Marcus Pettersson and O’Connor from the Penguins in exchange for forward Danton Heinen, defenseman Vincent Desharnais, and prospect Melvin Fernstrom.
The Canucks also flipped the first-round pick they got from the Rangers to Pittsburgh.
Marcus Pettersson helps fill an area of need for the Canucks on the blue line as a solid defensive defenseman. They had also been looking to move on from Desharnais, and the Penguins were willing to take him.
In the matter of about six hours, the Canucks eased the tensions in their room and added important pieces to their lineup. They’re just a point out of a playoff spot now, but shouldn’t have much issue fighting their way back into the race.
