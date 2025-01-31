Wild's Marc-Andre Fleury Shines in Final Hometown Game
The farewell tour for Minnesota Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury hit one of its most emotional points as the team traveled to take on the Montreal Canadiens. Fleury, who is a native of the Canadian province of Quebec, was a devoted Canadiens fans in his youth. Playing in his final NHL season, he got the chance to start one final time against the team that instilled the love of the game in him.
And in typical fashion of the Wild goaltender, he stole the show once again. Fleury was simply sensational against the Canadiens. He stopped all 19 shots against him to record the 76th shutout of his illustrious career.
At age 40, Fleury is still as productive as any back-up goalie in the leauge. He's appeared in 18 games for the Wild so far, starting 16, and compiled a record of 11-5-1. His goals against average in 2024-2025, 2.60, is right on par with his career average, also at 2.60. His save percentage is .908, just a bit worse than his career save percentage of .912.
It was a fitting full-circle moment for Fleury. The 40-year-old began his passion and career in many ways due to the influence of the Canadiens. Growing up in Sorel, Quebec, Fleury's family was just an hour outside of Montreal. It was easy to become a passionate fan and catch the hockey bug, and it paved the way for Fleury to become one of the most accomplished goalies in NHL history.
Not only was the shutout over the Canadiens the 76th of his career, but he became the first goalie in NHL history to record a shutout as a teenager and at 40 years or older.
The Canadiens gave Fleury a classy send-off as well, with each player getting in a handshake line to congratulate him on his iconic career and one last memory in front of his hometown.
Once Fleury retires following this season, it will be just a brief waiting game until he is enshrined in the Hockey Hall of Fame. His 572 career wins ranks second all-time behind Hall of Fame net minder Martin Brodeur, anbd he's sure to add on to that total by season's end. He's also started 166 postseason contests and captured three Stanley Cup championships as a member of the Pittsburgh Penguins.
