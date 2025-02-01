Veteran Islanders Goalie Out Indefinitely
The worst injury luck of the season has to go to the New York Islanders. The team has battled through the entire 2024-2025 campaign with injuries to some of their top stars like Mat Barzal, Noah Dobson and Ryan Pulock. They've managed to stay alive in the Eastern Conference playoff race, but there is seemingly no end in sight to this poor injury luck.
The Islanders have been without veteran goaltender Semyon Varlamov since the end of November. He started just 10 games, posting a 3-4-3 record before popping up on the injured list with a lower-body injury. He was then quickly placed on Long-Term Injured Reserve due to the same ailment.
Now, the latest update is another discouraging one. The Islanders announced that Varlamov would remain out indefinitely.
This is Varlamov's sixth season with New York after signing with the organization during the 2019 offseason. During his time with them, he's played many roles. He's been a starter, a back-up, a mentor to Ilya Sorokin, and now an advisor from the press box. Whatever that role has been, Varlamov has been one of the most consistent net minders during his tenure in the NHL.
Varlamov began his career as a first-round pick of the Washington Capitals, where he would also make his NHL debut. He played for the Caps for his first three seasons before joining the Colorado Avalanche. He played for the Avs for a total of eight seasons before joining the Islanders as a free agent.
In his NHL career, he's amassed 593 starts and 621 total appearances. His overall record 289-232-71 and posted a career goals against average of 2.65 and a .916 save percentage. His 289 victories are the fourth-most achieved by a Russian-born goalie in the NHL.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!