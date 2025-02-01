Report: Stars Working on Trade for Sharks Top Forward
The Dallas Stars just opened up over $10 million of salary cap space by placing Tyler Seguin and Nils Lundkvist on long-term injured reserve. The injuries are piling up in Dallas, but the Stars are still among the top teams in the Western Conference looking to make another run at the Stanley Cup.
With the cap space opening up, the Stars are primed to go on a spending spree. To kick off the buying ahead of the trade deadline, the Stars may be working on a deal with the San Jose Sharks for their top forward.
According to ESPN’s Kevin Weekes, the Stars are looking to acquire Mikael Granlund from the Sharks.
Granlund is in his second season with the Sharks, and is leading the team in scoring for the second straight year. In 52 games this season, he has 15 goals and 30 assists for 45 total points.
Second on the Sharks in scoring is rookie sensation Macklin Celebrini with 37 points (16G-21A).
The Sharks are dead last in the NHL with a 15-33-6 record for 36 standings points. Combining their record with building for the future, the Sharks are ready to sell off big pieces like Granlund.
Granlund has been on the Sharks' trade block for some time and has been near the top of trade boards this season.
The trade is yet to be confirmed by either team and the full details have not been announced, but it appears for the moment the Stars and Sharks are working on something.
Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman says he believes defenseman Cody Ceci will be joining Granlund on his trip to Dallas.
The Stars hold a 33-17-1 record and sit second in the Central Division. They have the cap space to bring in Granlund and that may just be the first of a few moves to Stars make to bolster their lineup for a playoff run.
