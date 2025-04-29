Stars Take Control, 3-2 Series Lead
The Dallas Stars rebounded splendidly in Game 5 of their opening-round series against the Colorado Avalanche. The Avs dominated the Stars in Game 4, shutting them out 4-0 to tie the series at 2-2. Back on home ice, the Stars righted the ship and returned the favor on their Central Division rivals. After a 6-2 drubbing, Dallas is now in control with a 3-2 series lead.
From the opening face-off, the Stars had the advantage. Forward Wyatt Johnston scored his first goal of the season just nine seconds into the first period, catching Avs goalie MacKenzie Blackwood unaware on a bad-angle shot. Johnston led the team offensively in the contest, with two goals and an assist.
From there, the rout was on. Defenseman Thomas Harley recorded his second of the series, continuing his hot stretch as the top blue liner in Dallas. With top defenseman Miro Heiskanen still day-to-day, Harley's stepped up impressively.
The huge offensive story for the Stars was the play of Mikko Rantanen. The superstar winger was a non-factor in the first four games, registering a lone assist. In Game 5, however, he looked like the dynamic force he's always been. He scored his first of the postseason and added two helpers to finish tied with Johnston for the team lead in scoring.
Goaltender Jake Oettinger took care of the rest for Dallas. He stopped 26 of 28 shots against him in the contest to finish with a .929 save percentage. He came up clutch in the biggest moments, including shutting down three Colorado power play opportunities.
With a 3-2 series lead, the Stars must now return to Colorado to close things out. The Avalanche will bring a desperation and intensity that Dallas must weather to eliminate them. If they succeed, the Stars could be the first Western Conference team heading to the second round of the postseason.
