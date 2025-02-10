Avalanche Forward Calls Sidney Crosby, Connor McDavid Top-5 All-Time
Everyone in the NHL, especially on Team Canada for the 4 Nations Face-Off, reveres their leadership duo consisting of Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby and Edmonton Oilers superstar Connor McDavid. Each player is generational and future Hall of Famers, but according to one of their teammates their place in the all-time ranks is near the very top.
Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon is a close friend to the Penguins captain and friendly competitor with the Oilers star, but he sees them each as one of the best hockey players ever. Speaking with the media following Canada's first team tournament practice, MacKinnon made the bold claim that Crosby and McDavid are two of the top-5 NHL players ever.
"Those two are definitely top-5 ever," he said. "So just an honor to follow them."
It's a huge compliment from MacKinnon, who is one of the best players of this era himself. After all, he's the reigning Hart Trophy winner as the league MVP and is neck-and-neck for the scoring lead this year. So for one of the best scorers in the NHL of the last two decades to state that so confidently is a ringing endorsement.
Both Crosby and McDavid are certainly in the conversation for top-5 players ever in the NHL. Crosby entered into the top-10 all-time scoring list and is trying to become the first player in the history of the league to average a point-per-game for 20 straight seasons.
Meanwhile, McDavid is on a historic pace himself. Through his first 694 NHL games, he's already surpassed 1,000 points. Right now he sits at 357 goals, 696 assists, and 1,053 points. It was the fourth-fastest pace to 1,000 points in league history, with only Wayne Gretzky, Mario Lemieux, and Mike Bossy accomplishing that feat faster.
So, maybe MacKinnon's praise wasn't hyperbole after all. McDavid and Crosby are undoubtedly the top two players of the Salary Cap era. Their careers aren't over quite yet, but according to MacKinnon, they are already top-5 in the history of the league.
