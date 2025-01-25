Debunking Absurd Penguins Trade Rumor
The Carolina Hurricanes pulled off a massive three-team blockbuster trade on Friday that opened the flood gates of new rumors to spread regarding the Pittsburgh Penguins. The Colorado Avalanche sent Mikko Rantanen to the Hurricanes, which is what spurred some online to think their next move was to grab Penguins captain Sidney Crosby in a trade.
Paul Bissonnette, a TNT analyst and former teammate of Crosby’s, fanned the flames by tweeting multiple times that the Penguins and Avalanche were about to make the next big trade.
Not helping matters was ESPN analyst Kevin Weekes tweeting a photo of the Pittsburgh skyline with no caption other than the eyes emoji.
All of this coming on the heels of a report from RG that noted the Penguins were open to making big moves didn’t lighten the tension for fans of the team.
While that report mostly discussed star defenseman Erik Karlsson and a possible “fire sale,” no one outside of Bissonnette ever said Crosby was a threat to be traded. Crosby himself has said multiple times he has no desire to be dealt, and numerous reporters had to make statements saying he isn’t being moved.
Elliotte Friedman told Sportsnet that the Penguins don’t want to trade Crosby, TSN’s Chris Johnston tweeted that Crosby is untouchable in Pittsburgh, and Josh Yohe of the Athletic mentioned that Crosby never wants to play for another franchise.
Even the original RG report reiterated that Crosby is among the few names that are “off limits.” Evgeni Malkin, Bryan Rust, Philip Tomasino and Owen Pickering join Crosby on that list.
It makes sense that the same song and dance needs to be talked about each year. The Penguins aren’t playing well enough to warrant a Stanley Cup run, Crosby is still at the top of his game after 20 years in the NHL, and even Wayne Gretzky was traded, so it could happen to anyone. The Penguins and Crosby, however, have always made it clear no matter the situation, their captain isn’t going anywhere.
It’s no secret the Penguins are expecting to make moves, and possibly even some big ones, but Crosby won’t be a part of them. No matter how many times big names on Twitter talk about it, think it might happen, or even beg for it.
The Penguins are never trading Crosby.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!