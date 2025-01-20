Report: Penguins Willing to Trade Star Defenseman
The Pittsburgh Penguins were one of the hottest teams in the NHL in December, but have fallen quite hard since the turn of the new year. With just three wins since returning from the Christmas break, the Penguins are back near the bottom of the Eastern Conference and with some big decisions to make as the trade deadline approaches.
Multiple key faces are likely to be moved by the Penguins ahead of the deadline, but a few players might come as surprises. According to a report from Responsible Gambler, the Penguins are willing to make a trade involving superstar defenseman Erik Karlsson.
“That’s someone they want and need to move,” a source told rg.org. “I think they retain salary for sure, and you know what? He can help the right team still. Maybe with the cap going up, you never know.”
The Penguins acquired Karlsson ahead of the 2023-24 season in one of president and general manager Kyle Dubas’ first moves in Pittsburgh. It was one of the biggest moves in Penguins history, yet many don’t believe it’s worked out for them as they try and bring one last deep playoff run to the veteran core of Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, and Kris Letang.
Karlsson currently leads Penguins defensemen with 32 points in 48 games played this season but has a very poor minus-14 rating. He played all 82 games during the 2023-24 season and capped off the year with 11 goals and 45 assists for 56 total points.
On pace for 55 points this year, it’ll be the second straight year where the Penguins didn’t get what they expected from their $10 million defenseman. That’s a lot of money to spend on a 34-year-old blue liner, but with the salary cap expected to take a huge jump, another team may be willing to take that deal on.
“Those contracts you think are unmovable aren’t all that way anymore,” the source told RG.
There is belief the Penguins would be willing to retain some of Karlsson’s contract if a deal can get done, but they’ll also need permission from the future Hall of Famer. He carries a full no-move clause and already waived it once to be moved from the San Jose Sharks to Pittsburgh. Would he be willing to be moved again?
The Penguins may be nearing a fire sale with only a few players safe from a move. According to that same source with RG, the Penguins identified those key players as Crosby, Malkin, Bryan Rust, Owen Pickering, and Philip Tomasino.
Letang was notably not mentioned among the untouchables. Could the Penguins be considering a Letang trade, as well?
“I don’t know right now," the source said.
