Detroit, Pittsburgh Named Potential PWHL Expansion Cities
It's an exciting time for the PWHL. The league has rapidly gained a loyal following during their inaugural campaign, and it seems as if their early success is leading to some significant growth. The league announced that they are expanding as soon as possible, with more teams set to join in the next two years.
The PWHL began last year and this season with six organizations in the league: the Boston Fleet, the Minnesota Frost, the Montreal Victoire, New York Sirens, Ottawa Charge, and the Toronto Sceptres. The Frost toppled the Fleet, making Minnesota the first holders of the PWHL title, the Walter Cup.
Now, the PWHL is reportedly expanding, with plans to add two teams as soon as the 2025-2026 season. At a recent espnW Summit, the league's Senior VP of Business Operations, Amy Scheer, laid out the PWHL's plans for expansion and announced the beginning of that process is underway.
With that announcement, speculation immediately turned to which cities would be included in this next wave of PWHL teams. Among hockey insiders and pundits, a few top contenders have emerged. It is believed and reported that Detroit and Pittsburgh are among the favorites in the United States to land a new PWHL franchise. David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period added in his two cents via his X account, adding to the belief that one of these cities could be on the league's radar.
Any of these cities would make for an excellent choice to expand the PWHL. Pittsburgh and Detroit both hosted neutral site games last year for the league to great success, so it makes sense that both of those cities would be heavily rumored to be expansion locations. Pittsburgh welcomed just under 10,000 fans for their neutral site game, while the reported attendance in Detroit was over 13,000. It's an encouraging start to what should be an exciting and successful future for the PWHL and woman's hockey.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!