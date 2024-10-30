Marc-Andre Fleury Gets Classy Send Off From Penguins
He may be finishing his career with the Minnesota Wild, but Marc-Andre Fleury will always be known as an all-time great with the Pittsburgh Penguins. Between 2003 and 2017, Fleury set the standard for goaltending in a Penguins uniform, helping lead Pittsburgh to three Stanley Cup championships.
Fleury announced that the 2024-25 would be his final season in the NHL, giving teams ample opportunity to give the future Hall of Famer a proper send off. The Penguins and their fans didn’t disappoint for Fleury’s final game on Pittsburgh ice.
Not only did Fleury and the Wild put up a 5-3 win over the Penguins, Fleury was named the first star of the game. He made 26 saves on 29 total shots on goal.
After hearing his name announced as the first star and a thunderous applause from the PPG Paints Arena crowd, Fleury took a victory lap, thanking the Pittsburgh faithful.
Two of Fleury’s long-time teammates, Sidney Crosby and Kris Letang, stuck around on the ice to watch Fleury get the winning treatment he deserved. Fleury skated over to greet Crosby and Letang.
Fleury said later that they told him to “enjoy his lap.”
It was a memorable few days for Fleury in Pittsburgh. He spoke to the media in a press conference style with both the Minnesota and Pittsburgh media, skated with some Pittsburgh youth hockey players, and had a big gift of flowers waiting for him as he arrived at the arena.
The Penguins merchandise store was even selling specialty items to mark Fleury's final stop in Pittsburgh.
“It’s so hard to say bye,” Fleury said to the Pittsburgh crowd. “But thank you so much.”
Fleury holds records in just about every goaltending category in Penguins franchise history. In 691 games played with the Penguins, he put up a 375-216-68 record with 44 shutouts.
Since leaving the Penguins, Fleury went on to play with the Vegas Golden Knights, Chicago Blackhawks, and is capping everything off with the Wild. He’s one of four goalies to appear in over 1,000 career games (1,028) and sits second all-time in wins (563).
