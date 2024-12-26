Red Wings Prospect Dominates in Sweden Victory
The Detroit Red Wings are having a tough NHL season, but there's plenty of reason to be optimistic when you watch the 2025 World Junior Championship. The Wings may have just fired their head coach and replaced him, but the organization has several high profile players in the tournament representing multiple countries.
One of the top Red Wings prospect is defenseman Axel Sandin-Pellikka, who was named captain for Team Sweden for this year's WJC. The 19-year-old defender led Sweden to a 5-2 victory over Slovakia to kick-off group play by scoring a hat trick and notching an assist as well.
The goals showed off multiple aspects of the puck-mover's game. His second goal displayed his lethal shooting abilities. Taking a cross-ice pass in the offensive zone, Sandin-Pellikka had tons of space and time. He moved in a stride or two waiting for the Slovakian goalie to dip his glove just a touch, before blowing a laser of a wrist shot over his glove hand to give Sweden a two goal lead.
His hat trick goal exhibited another one of his best traits: patrolling the offensive point. Off the face-off, Sandin-Pellikka gained possession above the left face-off dot. Moving to his right, he does an excellent job of opening up his hips to face the net and survey the ice. After scanning for a passing lane and not finding any, he smartly shoots a puck low to the ice on net. The shot was perfectly placed and beat the Slovakian goalie once again.
The Red Wings selected Sandin-Pellikka with the 17th overall pick in the 2023 draft and in the time since being drafted he's become one of the top offensive defensive prospects outside of the NHL. This season, he's playing with Skelleftea AIK in the SHL, and he's been one of their best players. In 25 games, he has eight goals and 14 assists for 22 points. His excellent season continued with his hat trick performance in his 2025 WJC debut.
