Devils Defense Make NHL History
The New Jersey Devils are largely credited with the creation of the NHL's Dead Puck Era. Perhaps guilty of creating is a better description, as the late 1990's and early 2000's produced some of the least offense in league history while the Devils mastered a defensive structure that suffocated teams.
It's been 20+ years since that era of hockey but the Devils are making history again for their defensive efforts. Over the team's last seven games, they've held teams to 20 or fewer shots in each contest. In addition to this stifling defense, their starting goalie Jacob Markstrom recorded back-to-back 12-save shutouts. Puck Report, a part of PuckPedia, pointed out the feat.
Their team defense has been a huge factor in the Devils improving so much from last season. It starts in net with Jacob Markstrom, who has been a wonderful addition to the New Jersey roster. In his first season with the team, he has a record of 18-6-2 with a rock-solid save percentage of .912 and one of the lowest goals against average in the NHL with a 2.12 GAA.
But in front of him is a stout blue line and a forward group committed to defending. The team has allowed 91 goals total through 37 games, which is the sixth lowest total this season. The blue line has a few pieces like veterans Brett Pesce and Brendan Dillion leading the penalty kill along with Jonathan Kovacevic and Jonas Siegenthaler, who provide a pesky and physical presence.
And their forward group is just as defensively minded as they are skilled at scoring, with their defensive plays often fueling their offensive chances. Their star center Jack Hughes has taken a huge step forward defensively this year, playing penalty killing minutes for the first time in his NHL career and recording 16 takeaways so far. As a result, his offensive has flourished with 15 goals and 45 points in 37 games.
With their defensive efforts lately, the Devils are making NHL history and putting the rest of the league on notice. They've overtaken the top spot in the Metropolitan Division heading into the holiday break, and if this defensive performance continues they will maintain their lead over the division and status as a contender for the Stanley Cup.
