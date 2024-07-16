Red Wings Re-Establishing Swedish Pipeline
The Detroit Red Wings were one of the most dominant teams in the NHL in the early 2000's. A huge component of those rosters were the Swedish-born players that led the team to multiple championships. Players like Nicklas Lidstrom, Henrik Zetterberg, Niklas Kronwall, and Tomas Holmstrom are forever remembered as crucial pieces of different Stanley Cup runs.
Fast forward to 2024, and the Swedish pipeline is paying off again for the Red Wings. The organization, under the leadership of Steve Yzerman, is investing heavily in Swedish-born players and the development system of Sweden's top professional league, the SHL.
The team selected German defenseman Moritz Seider sixth overall in the 2019 NHL Draft. In 2020-2021, he played a full season with BK Rogle in the SHL and it readied him for a top-pairing defensive role with the Red Wings.
In 2020, the team selected Swedish forward Lucas Raymond with the fourth overall pick. After developing in the SHL for several seasons, he quickly succeeded in the Red Wings lineup, scoring 23 goals as a rookie. He's entering his fourth season in the NHL at just 22 years old, looking to improve on his 72-point outing in 2023.
The pipeline continues with prospects waiting to contribute in the NHL. Top prospect Simon Edvinsson is on the verge of a full-time role with the Red Wings. He honed his craft with the Frolunda HC of the SHL, playing as a top-pairing defender as an 18 and 19-year old. Now 21, he has 25 NHL games under his belt and should be a permanent fixture on their blueline for years to come.
Similarly, Jonatan Berggren is an intriguing Swedish forward that could impact the Red Wings in 2024. Two seasons ago he was a 15-goal scorer at the NHL level, but he spent the 2023 season with the AHL team, racking up 56 points in 54 games with Grand Rapids.
Behind Edvinsson, the prospect pool is bright thanks to the Swedish connection the Red Wings built. Last year's first-round pick, Axel-Sandin Pellikka, had 10 goals and 18 points in 31 games with Skelleftea AIK of the AHL. It was a solid post-draft season for the athletic and skilled defender, who is looking to round out his play in his second season with the team.
He'll be joined this upcoming season by the Red Wings' most recent first-round pick, Michael Brandsegg-Nygard. The Norwegian-born forward is set to play in Skelleftea, provided he doesn't make the Wings' team this season, where he should be an absolute menace to deal with.
The Red Wings have one of the best farm systems in the entire NHL. A huge reason for the favorable overview is the organization's reliance on Sweden. The development of their own born players and their highly competitive professional league is paving the way for the Red Wings to contend again for championships.
