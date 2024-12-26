Avalanche Named Landing Spot for Blue Jackets Defenseman
The Columbus Blue Jackets and Colorado Avalanche could make for perfect trade partners before the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline. The Blue Jackets' pending free agent defenseman Ivan Provorov is drawing a ton of interest and speculation around the league, and the latest rumblings are suggesting that he could be heading to the Western Conference.
NHL insider Pierre LeBrun recently suggested that the Avalanche would make an excellent landing spot for the Blue Jackets defender. In a recent article for The Athletic, he wrote about why the Avs would make sense.
The Avs need a blue-line boost with only three D currently playing more than 20 minutes per game:Cale Makar, Devon Toews, and Samuel Girard," he wrote. "I would imagine the Avs trying to find a different way to get Provorov rather than spending another first-round pick, but I love the fit. Provorov to the Avs: Let’s do it."
While this is speculation, the fit makes a ton of sense on the Colorado side. As LeBrun writes, they rely heavily on their top three defenders. The team has their eyes set on the postseason, and in order to advance they will need to spread the ice-time around. Cale Makar can seemingly play every shift, but relying solely on that is not the best recipe for winning a championship.
Provorov could slot into the team's second pairing and immediately solidify their defensive group. He can join the rush and fit into their uptempo system, but also has stepped up his play in his own end. In 35 games, he has three goals and 10 assists for 13 points while playing over 23 minutes per game. He fills a perfect need for the Avalanche and could be the piece that sends the team into top contender category.
One other huge bonus for the Avalanche is Provorov's salary situation. He is a pending free agent, so Colorado has no obligation to bring him back if things don't work or if he exceeds expectations and cashes out. But in the meantime, he counts $6.75 million against the salary cap. Not a small number by any means, but in terms of top-four defenseman capable of playing more than 20 minutes and in multiple situations, it's a bargain. For the Avs, it would be a slam dunk addition.
One potential hold up to all this is that Provorov might prefer to stay in Columbus. It was LeBrun who recently reported that the 27-year-old is open to an extension with the Blue Jackets, according to the defender's agent. That doesn't guarantee a contract is finalized, but it could make it much more difficult for a team like Colorado to acquire him.
