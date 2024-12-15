NHL Fines Red Wings Forward for Maple Leafs Incident
The Detroit Red Wings walked away winners over the Toronto Maple Leafs, but one of their young forwards is receiving supplemental discipline. The NHL Department of Player Safety announced they have fined Red Wings forward Jonatan Berggren $2,148.44 for cross-checking Maple Leafs forward Connor Dewar.
The incident occurred in the second period while the Red Wings were already beating the Maple Leafs 1-0. After a play was blown dead, in front of the Red Wings’ net, Dewar leaned into Berggren with a small shoulder check.
Berggren responded by attempting to cross-check Dewar in the shoulder. Berggren missed the shoulder and struck Dewar in the head causing them both to fall to the ice.
No one was injured on the play and Berggren was assessed a two-minute minor penalty for the incident.
Auston Matthews scored his 10th goal of the season on that power play opportunity, tying the game at one.
The Red Wings went on to win by a score of 4-2 and improved to a 12-14-4 record. The Maple Leafs slipped to 18-10-2, but are still sitting atop the Atlantic Division with 38 standings points.
Berggren has played in 30 games this season with four goals and two assists for six total points. Dewar has only appeared in 14 games with just an assist on his stat line.
The $2,148.44 fine is the maximum allowable under the current collective bargaining agreement.
