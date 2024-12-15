Report: Blues Looking to Trade Veteran Forward
The St. Louis Blues have been working hard since the offseason trying to bolster their roster and grind their way back into the playoffs, but they still sit a few points out as the holiday break approaches. After adding a few young faces via offer sheets over the offseason and Cam Fowler in a recent trade, the Blues might not be done making moves.
According to Elliotte Friedman on Sportsnet’s Saturday Headlines, the Blues are looking to move veteran forward Brandon Saad. The 13-year NHL veteran was a healthy scratch against the Dallas Stars and a trade might be in his future.
“The Blues would like to move him,” Friedman said. “He’s got a no-trade clause, but I’ve been told he’s willing to consider some other options. So that’s another one to keep an eye on as we head to the trade freeze.”
The 2025-26 season will be the final year of Saad’s contract that earns him $4.5 million against the salary cap. The Blues signed him to a five-year deal ahead of the 2021-22 season, but his time in St. Louis might be limited.
Saad is a two-time Stanley Cup champion from his time with the Chicago Blackhawks. In 890 career games, he has 257 goals and 252 assists for 509 total points.
This year, at the age of 32, Saad has appeared in 27 games with four goals and six assists for 10 total points.
Originally a second-round pick (43rd overall) of the Blackhawks in 2011, and finished third in Clader Trophy voting as the NHL’s Rookie of the year for the 2012-13 season. Saad had two stints in Chicago, bookending a couple of years with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Before joining the Blues, Saad played a year with the Colorado Avalanche.
The Blues have been one of the most active teams in terms of trying to build a winner. That doesn’t seem to be slowing down with a 14-14-3 record and four points out of a playoff spot.
