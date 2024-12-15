Top Four Landing Spots for Flyers Forward
While the Philadelphia Flyers are still in the playoff picture, their veteran forward Scott Laughton continues building his trade value around the league. The 30-year-old recently rattled off a four goal game against the Detroit Red Wings, only boosting the buzz around the league. While the Flyers haven't made him available officially, there's growing sense that he gets moved this season. Let's take a look at a few potential landing spots.
Minnesota Wild
The Wild are one of the best teams in the NHL this year, but there is an area of vulnerability for this team and it's their third line. Adding the Flyers' veteran would give them a luxury of riches, as they could either play Laughton in that role or flex someone like Marcus Johansson or Ryan Hartman into the bottom six.
As things currently stand, the Wild are also one of the few legitimate contenders with salary cap room to play with. They have a touch over $2 million currently, according to PuckPedia, and that should carry to the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline.
Vegas Golden Knights
Laughton isn't all that different from another rugged winger the Golden Knights acquired that succeeded in Vegas: Ivan Barbashev. They could be active again as the deadline approaches and Laughton certainly fits the team's style of effort blended with finishing ability.
Tampa Bay Lightning
Similar to the Golden Knights, the Lightning always have a desire for contract controlled players who brings equal parts grit and offense. They play an aggressive but not too speedy style that Laughton can fit into. The Lightning have looked impressive lately, and if they are in the Atlantic Division title race as the Deadline nears this is a player they will have high on their list.
The team is salary cap compliant by the skin of their teeth currently, so any potential trade would have to involve money going out for Tampa. This only complicates the hypothetical matter, but general manager Julien BriseBois is a savvy executive and more than capable of executing a deal.
Florida Panthers
The Panthers made a sound investment when they traded for forward Sam Bennett from the Calgary Flames. Before arriving in Florida he had a career high offensively was 18 goals and 36 points, but reached 28 goals and at least 40 points in each of his campaigns with the Panthers.
Laughton is more established in his NHL career than Bennett was at the time of his trade, but there's a similarity here. Bennett was pigeon-holed into a bottom-six, primarily defensive role in Calgary, which stifled his offensive abilities. Laughton is a defense-first forward, sure, but he could probably be a 20-goal scorer in the right situation like Florida.
