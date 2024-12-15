Rangers Open to 'All Options'
Ever since their road trip to western Canada, the New York Rangers have been in free fall, going 3-9-0 in their last 12 games and opening the floodgates of trade speculation. The Rangers made it clear quickly that captain Jacob Trouba and Chris Kreider were available for trade, but it seems like many more names might be hitting the road soon.
The Anaheim Ducks landed Trouba already, but according to Elliotte Friedman on Sportsnet’s Saturday Headlines, the Rangers likely have way more moves coming.
“It’s not going to be a surprise for anyone to hear that the Rangers are open for business,” Friedman said.
The Rangers have seemingly already started the fire sale, but a recent 5-1 loss to the Los Angeles Kings may have pushed them over the edge. They’ve been outscored 47-29 in their downward spiral, and things don’t seem to be looking up.
There was a brief bright spot as hours after Trouba was traded they signed superstar goalie Igor Shesterkin to a record-setting contract extension. That deal put an end to a months-long contract dispute between Shesterkin and the Rangers, but it finally got wrapped up.
Shesterkin has been far from his best with a 10-11-1 record, .907 save percentage, and 3.08 goals against average. Despite the dip in performance, Shesterkin is still untouchable as sweeping changes might be right around the corner.
“They’ve already traded Jacob Trouba,” Friedman said. “They’ve let it be known that Chris Kreider is available. There are some untouchables, like Shesterkin who they just signed, and there are no-move clauses.”
A few names have been reportedly on the Rangers trade block like Kaapo Kakko, K’Andre Miller, and Mika Zibanejad. Some of those players seemed unlikely at first, but now it seems the Rangers are listening to anything and everything.
“I think they are willing to consider all options,” Friedman said. “They want to hear what ideas people have. And they’re listening to what could be out there for them.”
It’s been a tough season for the Rangers after coming off of a President’s Trophy campaign in 2023-24. The turmoil started over the offseason and hasn’t dissipated as the calendar gets ready to flip to 2025.
