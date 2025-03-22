Red Wings Postseason Hopes On The Line
The Detroit Red Wings are holding on to their playoff hopes by a thread. With 14 games left in the regular season, the Wings sit four points back of the final Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference.
Standing in the Red Wings' way next is the playoff-bound Vegas Golden Knights. Detroit's recent play has been lacking, going 2-8-0 in their last 10 games. If they want to keep those thready postseason hopes alive, they need to secure two points against Vegas.
It won't be easy, but the Red Wings enter this contest with an advantage. The two teams met a week ago, and Detroit dispatched the Golden Knights, winning 3-0. Goalie Petr Mrazek was excellent, stopping all 18 shots against him to earn the shutout. He will likely be between the pipes when the two teams face off again.
With a loss, however, the Wings' season will effectively be over. While there will be 13 more games to try to make up ground, this is an elimination game for Detroit. If they drop to six points back of a postseason spot, they'll be in a hole almost impossible to get out of the way they're playing down the stretch.
Thankfully for the Wings, they have one of the most clutch players in league history playing well. Patrick Kane is excelling at 36-years-old, scoring 17 goals and adding 29 assists for 46 points in 58 games.
Over the past five contests, Kane has been lighting it up. He has two goals and four assists for six points. His assist and points total pace the team over their last five. With a victory desperately needed, the Wings are counting on the former Stanley Cup winner to lead the way.
