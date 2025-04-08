Ducks Forward Boosting Chances of Offer Sheet
Anaheim Ducks forward Mason McTavish flew into the offensive zone after the Edmonton Oilers turned the puck over. All alone facing goalie Olivier Rodrigue, the Ducks center sniped a shot past his glove hand in the blink of an eye. It was his 21st goal and 50th point of the season, continuing the breakout offensive campaign for the 22-year-old Swiss-born forward.
In another disappointing campaign for the Ducks, McTavish's breakout is one of the few sources of optimism. The organization's third overall selection in 2021 has had lofty expectations since being drafted, and this season, he's putting it all together. While it's also an undoubted positive for the Ducks, it's also putting him in dangerous territory.
McTavish is a pending restricted free agent at the end of the season after completing his entry-level deal. As an RFA, he's another candidate to receive an offer sheet from another organization. The Ducks enter the summer with a boatload of salary cap space, but that won't stop the rest of the league from attempting to pry him away.
Many teams are likely seeing this step from McTavish and figuring out how much they can offer to sign him. The underlying statistics show that the young center has figured out how to get to the high-dangerous areas and is rewarded. According to NHL EDGE, he's recorded 57 shots on goal and scored 10 of his goals in the high-danger area. His shots on goal rank in the 87th percentile, and his 10 goals rank in the 76th percentile.
For an organization hoping to find that player ready to take another step, McTavish is an intriguing option. The interest will only grow as the offseason nears. McTavish is young, incredibly talented, and figuring out how to best utilize his skillset to produce. With many teams armed with salary cap space and draft picks to spend, the likelihood of the Ducks' forward becoming an offer sheet candidate this summer grows.
