Red Wings vs. Penguins Game Delayed
It's an exciting time for professional sports in Detroit. The Lions are a Super Bowl contender, the Tigers are in the midst of a surprise playoff run and the Red Wings seem poised to take another step forward this season. However, that season will now take slightly longer to get going.
On Tuesday, the Red Wings announced that their home opener against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday has been pushed back an hour to 8 p.m. ET. The move comes due to the Tigers hosting Game 4 of the ALDS (currently tied 1-1) against the Cleveland Guardians at Comerica Park at 6:08 p.m. ET.
These two teams previously postponed a preseason game from Sept. 28 to Sept. 30 due to Pittsburgh experiencing travel issues. The Penguins won that game 5-1 on the road.
Both the Red Wings and Penguins are playoff hopefuls after coming up just short last season. Detroit missed the playoffs for the eighth-straight season, their longest postseason drought in franchise history, as they lost the final wild card spot due to tiebreaker. Pittsburgh missed the playoffs for the second-straight season, which comes after a 16-year playoff streak, despite a late-season surge.
This is the first game of the season for the Red Wings, but the Penguins begin the season on Wednesday when they host the New York Rangers. The two teams will meet twice more throughout the season, on Nov. 13 in Pittsburgh and Dec. 31 in Detroit.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!