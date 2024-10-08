Red Wings vs. Penguins Game Delayed

NEW OPENING NIGHT START TIME!



The #RedWings home opener, originally scheduled for 7:00 p.m., will now begin at 8:00 p.m. due to Game Four of the ALDS being held at Comerica Park on Thursday at 6:08 p.m.



Go Red Wings. Go Tigers.

🎟️ » https://t.co/OqaUnyLJyQ pic.twitter.com/NUlA7EYrBY