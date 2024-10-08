NHL Stars React to Steven Stamkos in Predators Jersey
It's going to take a while to get used to seeing Steven Stamkos in a Nashville Predators uniform. Not just for fans, but for players as well.
After 16 years as the face of the Tampa Bay Lightning, Stamkos traded in his blue and white sweater for a gold one on July 1. The move came as a shock, so much so that even three months later and with him appearing in preseason games, it still feels surreal.
Recently, the NHL put together a video featuring some of the game's stars reacting to Stamkos' new threads, and they're still as shocked as everyone else.
"You know, somebody that gave everything to that city, drafted first overall when they're not very good and becomes the captain and they go year after year running at the cup and, sure enough, they win two," Edmonton Oilers superstar Connor McDavid said. "I feel like he should've been a Tampa Bay Lightning for life, and ultimately that's not the way it works."
It's especially weird for Stamkos' now-former rivals, who've seen him so many times over the years. At the same time, it's a relief to not have to face one of the most-prolific goal-scorers of this generation, at least not as much.
"It's definitely going to be bizarre, especially with how often we're used to seeing him in the Battle of Florida," Florida Panthers forward Sam Reinhart said. "So obviously, from that point of view, not too upset that he's not in the blue and white."
The players then listed other stars who went to another team late in their careers, with Patrick Kane and Erik Karlsson being two notable examples. Now, Stamkos joins the club of star players who finished their careers elsewhere.
Stamkos begins his first regular season in gold on Thursday, when the Predators host the Dallas Stars. However, the date everyone has circled is Oct. 28, when he makes his grand return to Tampa.
