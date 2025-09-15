ECHL's Allen Americans Mourn Loss of Orca Wiesblatt
Orca Wiesblatt passed away over the weekend at 25 years old due to a car accident.
Wiesblatt — brother of NHL player Ozzy Wiesblatt — signed a contract with the Allen Americans of the East Coast Hockey League for the 2025-26 season. Last season, he had 42 points (across 17 goals, 25 assists) in 37 games with the Athens Rock Lobsters of the Federal Prospects Hockey League. Orca made his professional debut in the 2023-24 season with Pensacola of the SPHL.
"We are heartbroken to share the passing of former Rock Lobster, Orca Wiesblatt," the Athens Rock Lobsters said. "Orca will always be remembered for his energy, toughness, and infectious smile. Once a Rock Lobster, forever a Rock Lobster."
Allen Head Coach and General Manager Steve Martinson said the entire program is currently mourning the loss of Orca.
"We are all heartbroken," said Martinson according to ECHL.com. "Orca [Weisblatt] was really looking forward to this next step in his hockey career. He wasn’t just skilled, he was a momentum changing hitter. I can still see his grin when he would return to the bench after one of his big hits. That is what we will miss the most, his infectious smile."
The Calgary, Alberta native's former teams and others have also expressed sympathy surrounding Orca's passing on social media.
"We are heartbroken for his family, friends, and everyone that knew and loved him. On behalf of the ownership, management, coaches, players, and staff of Calgary Sports and Entertainment, we extend our deepest heartfelt sympathies during this very difficult time," the Hitmen posted on X, Monday afternoon.
Orca played four seasons in the WHL with the Calgary Hitmen, scoring 104 points in 138 games before turning to professional hockey.
As previously mentioned, Orca is survived by his brother — Ozzy, in addition to his sister Oceania and their parents.
The Nashville Predators selected Ozzy with the No. 31 pick in the 2020 NHL Draft. The right wing made his debut in the 2024-25 league season and tallied one point across five games played.
