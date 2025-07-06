Oilers, Sabres Primed for Another Blockbuster Trade?
The Buffalo Sabres and Edmonton Oilers formed a strong trade relationship during the summer of 2024. The organizations swapped young forwards as prospect Matthew Savoie went to Edmonton in exchange for Ryan McLeod, a middle-six center entering the prime years of his career.
Could the Oilers and Sabres link up for another major trade during this offseason?
The Oilers have a glaring need to address. That issue is goaltending. For the second consecutive season, the team’s goaltending floundered in the postseason. The team’s starter of the past two years, Stuart Skinner, struggled mightily and was replaced by Calvin Pickard on more than one occasion. While Pickard showed glimpses, he couldn’t backstop the Oilers to a better result. Regardless, the position failed to meet expectations, and goaltending continues to be a pressing area of need.
The Sabres have a young goalie who is caught in between. Devon Levi is one of the organization’s top prospects and projected to be a future starter in Buffalo. The 23-year-old spent the past season dominating the AHL, but there is a hurdle to him taking the next step. That hurdle is Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen. The 26-year-old has a firm grip on the starting position, leaving Levi in a bit of limbo.
Edmonton needs a starting goalie. The Sabres have unclear plans for their top prospect. That’s the base of a trade. The Oilers would give their goaltending a massive boost if they could acquire Levi and add him to their rotation.
Is Devon Levi a guaranteed answer for the Oilers? Of course not. But the talented and promising puck-stopper would give them optimism in net they haven’t had in years.
The big question and sticking point to this hypothetical is the return package from Edmonton. Even if the Sabres are willing to play ball on a Levi deal, the Oilers would need to give up a considerable return package. That could include a top future draft pick or perhaps the team’s top prospect currently in forward Sam O’Reilly. You have to give up to get, though, and the two teams have the pieces to link up for a blockbuster trade two summers in a row.
