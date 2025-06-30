Oilers Sign Defenseman to Massive Extension
The Edmonton Oilers made a last minute move to keep one of their best players around. Top defenseman and pending restricted free agent Evan Bouchard was hours away from being an option for opposing organizations to offer sheet. Instead of Bouchard becoming somewhat available, the Oilers are keeping their best blue liner around for a few more seasons.
The Oilers signed the 25-year-old puck-mover to a new, four-year contract that will pay him an average annual salary of $10.5 million. Cam Robinson of EliteProspects was the first to break the news of the extension, with several other insiders quickly confirming afterwards.
The deal makes Bouchard the highest paid defensemen on the Oilers. His $10.5 million annual salary and cap hit now ranks firmly above Darnell Nurse and Mattias Ekholm, marking his place as the top guy in Edmonton. His cap hit will also be the fourth-highest for a defenseman in the NHL in 2025-2026, barring any other huge extensions.
Bouchard has been a huge part of the Oilers’ franchise since his debut in the NHL. The new deal is a well earned one, as he’s been crucial to the team’s back-to-back trips to the Stanley Cup Finals. During the 2025 postseason, he recorded seven goals and 16 assists for 23 points in 22 games while leading the team in ice time. It was just a slight regression from the 32 points he managed in 25 postseason contests the year before.
Locking up Bouchard is the latest move to cement the core in Edmonton. Last summer it was Leon Draisaitl, and the team has reiterated constantly their desire to extend Connor McDavid as well. With two of their biggest dominoes falling, the Oilers impatiently wait for the next one to follow suit.
