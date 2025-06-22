Oilers Checked In On Elite Goalie
The Edmonton Oilers know they must improve their goaltending heading into the 2025-2026 season. The duo of Stuart Skinner and Calvin Pickard underperformed in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, leaving the Oilers on the losing end of the Finals for the second consecutive season.
Going back to their loss in the 2024 Stanley Cup Finals, the Oilers have long known that goaltending was an issue. That's why they reportedly tried to take a huge swing to correct it before the start of this past season. According to a new report from Jimmy Murphy of RG, Edmonton was one of multiple teams that inquired about Boston Bruins netminder Jeremy Swayman. A league source confirmed to Murphy that the Oilers "poked around" on the franchise goalie.
"They weren’t the only ones who had inquired about Swayman," the source said. "But yes, I was told they poked around."
Of course, that was before the Bruins inked Swayman to a massive new extension. He now makes just over $8 million annually, and is a major piece of Boston's core. That didn't stop the Oilers from reaching out again during this past trade deadline. The Bruins were in a full on fire sale, moving on from their captain, Brad Marchand, as well as veterans like Brandon Carlo, Justin Brazeau, Charlie Coyle, and Trent Frederic. Swayman was not one of the players the franchise was ready to move.
"Lots of guys were wondering again on Swayman," the source continued. "But the message was clear: the Bruins hadn’t lost faith in him."
So, the Oilers swung and missed with Swayman, but that is encouraging news. That shows that Edmonton's front office is keenly aware and trying to improve the goaltending position. It shows how difficult a deal can be and how costly acquiring a franchise-steadying goalie is. The Oilers will keep looking this summer as they try to finally put the right pieces together in net.
