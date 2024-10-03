Oilers Chances at Stanley Cup Revealed
The 2024-25 NHL season hasn’t even kicked off yet, and the Edmonton Oilers are already looking like the team to beat. After making it to Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final in 2024, the Oilers are looking for redemption and to reach the glory that has alluded the organization since 1990.
The Oilers worked hard to improve their team, and with a determined core of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, the odds appear to be in their favor. According to moneypuck.com, the Oilers are the early favorites to win the 2025 Stanley Cup.
In their first playoff predictions of the season, Money Puck gives the Oilers a 12% chance of winning the Cup.
The Dallas Stars finished second in the race with a 9.8% chance. These early numbers give an early advantage to the Western Conference with two teams carrying the highest odds.
The reigning Cup champion Florida Panthers were given the third best percentage from Money Puck but the best for the Eastern Conference at 15.1%.
Beyond McDavid and Draisaitl looking to get another crack at the silver chalice, the Oilers look like a much stronger team on paper.
Jeff Skinner and Viktor Arvidsson have arrived and are looking to add punch to an already threatening offense. Evan Bouchard looks to take the next step as a top defenseman in the NHL after a breakout year in 2023-24.
The goaltending duties will fall to Stuart Skinner, but he proved down the stretch of the postseason that he is perfectly capable of leading a team.
Money Puck believes the Oilers are pretty much a lock to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs with a 93.9% chance of playing beyond the regular season.
The Oilers are entering the 2024-25 season with a chip on their shoulder and arguably some of the biggest expectations. It's early odds based in analytics, but it's another voice saying the Oilers will overcome last season for a better finish.
