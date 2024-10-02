Sharks Give Encouraging Update on Top Rookie
The San Jose Sharks are entering the 2024-2025 season with optimism. It's the first time in several seasons that the outlook is bright in San Jose, and that largely has to do with the rookies entering their lineup this year. Last year's second overall pick Will Smith and this past draft's top pick Macklin Celebrini are both slated to play significant roles with the Sharks as teenagers, and fans of the franchise are eager to see their debuts.
Sharks' fans have had to hold their breath recently, as their future captain Celebrini went down hard in a preseason contest against the Utah Hockey Club. The play forced him out of the game, as the team fell to Utah 3-1. The team's head coach, Ryan Warsofsky, had no update following the game.
Now, the Sharks have some more information regarding their top rookie's health. Team beat reporter Max Miller shared an update from the organization and it is encouraging news. While Celebrini hasn't returned to practice yet, the 18 year-old center is considered "day-to-day" with a lower-body injury.
The status update is an extremely positive one for the Sharks. Beginning the year injured is a difficult way to kick off your rookie season, but the team can feel encouraged by this update. While he may miss some more practices, while he is still day-to-day, there is a chance he can participate in the team's first regular season game. It's not the ideal start to his first year, but it's a vastly better outcome than losing him for the long-term.
Before the Sharks selected Celebrini with the first overall pick of the 2024 NHL Draft, he was one of the most incredible players this past season with Boston University of the NCAA. As a freshman, he recorded 32 goals, 32 assists, and finished with 64 points in 38 games, capturing the Hobey Baker Award as the top college player.
