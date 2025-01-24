Flyers Goalie Expected to Join Team Sweden
The Philadelphia Flyers are likely to see a fourth player from their organization participate in the upcoming 4 Nations Face-Off. Following an injury to Swedish goaltender Jacob Markstrom, Flyers starter Sam Ersson is reportedly set to join Sweden as an injury replacement.
The Flyers goalie has been on Sweden's radar since their roster selection process began. And while Ersson was ultimately left off the initial roster, Markstrom's injury opens the door for him to represent his native country. According to a pair of hockey journalists, it seems a strong likelihood that Ersson is named to the roster.
Insider Frank Seravalli recently quoted a report from Swedish journalist Per Bjurman when discussing the Swedish goaltending situation. Taking to his X account, he shared the update that Ersson is the next in line to join the 4 Nations roster.
If Ersson is named to the team, he'd be the fourth Flyers player named to the tournament. Forward Travis Konecny and defender Travis Sanheim were both named to Canada's roster while defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen is slated to represent Finland.
This season, Ersson has been the main guy in net for Philadelphia. He leads the team in starts with 25 and over his 26 total appearances he's collected a record of 14-8-2. To go along with that, he also has a goals against average of 2.80 and a save percentage of .891.
Lately, Ersson has been on a roll. That hot stretch came to a screeching halt when the New York Rangers netted five goals on him, but previously he had won seven of his previous eight starts. That includes an excellent 22-save shutout against the Anaheim Ducks that was arguably the best NHL game of his career. Sweden is hoping that Ersson can bring his best form to the tournament, as they may be forced to rely on him without Markstrom.
