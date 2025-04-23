Oilers' Evander Kane Returns For Game 2
The Edmonton Oilers haven't had forward Evander Kane in the lineup for the entirety of the 2024-2025 season. The polarizing winger is a difference-maker in the Oilers' lineup, and he's finally set to make his season debut in Game 2 of their first-round series against the Los Angeles Kings.
The last time the Oilers had Kane in their lineup was Game 2 of the 2024 Stanley Cup Finals. Almost a full calendar year later, the veteran will suit up again in the hopes of reaching the Finals once again.
It's been a tough year off the ice for Kane. Following his injuries sustained last season, he had surgery in the offseason to repair tears in both hip adductor muscles as well as lower abdomen muscles, and corrected two hernias. Just a few months later, his recovery was setback by arthroscopic knee surgery. Four months after his latest procedure, he's ready to return.
His playoff performance has been a huge part of his NHL reputation, making his return even more important for Edmonton. A few seasons ago, he recorded 13 goals in 15 postseason contests. Last season, he finished with four goals and eight points in 20. games, despite playing through the massive amount of injuries he dealt with.
A veteran of 930 NHL games, his return is sure to boost the forward depth of the Oilers. The nine-time 20-goal scorer has 326 career tallies and 617 points. Originally drafted by the Atlanta Thrashers, he bounced around the NHL before settling in with the Oilers in 2021.
The Kings took Game 1 of the series in thrilling fashion. The Oilers faced a four-goal deficit in the third period, but rallied back to tie the game late in the final frame. A goal from Kings forward Phillip Danault with less than two minutes to go sealed a victory for Los Angeles, but the margin was razor thin. The Oilers hope Kane's return can bridge the gap and even the series for Edmonton.
