Oilers Face Impossible Goalie Decision
The Edmonton Oilers once again have their backs against the wall in the Stanley Cup Final, finding themselves down 3-2 to the Florida Panthers. On the verge of a second straight Cup Final defeat, the Oilers are in a tough spot when it comes to one key position.
Goaltending has been the story of the Oilers’ playoff run to this point and that is sure to continue as they fight to stay alive.
After a rough start for Stuart Skinner in the opening round, the Oilers turned to Calvin Pickard as their starter. Pickard won six straight games before suffering an injury, forcing the Oilers to turn back to Skinner.
Skinner found an outstanding rhythm, eventually winning seven of eight starts and leading the Oilers into the Stanley Cup Final. Skinner helped secure a 1-0 lead in the series, but that was his last win of the playoffs.
The Panthers defeated Skinner in double overtime in Game 2, then blew him out in Game 3 with a 6-1 win. Skinner gave up three goals in the first period of Game 4, again forcing the Oielrs’ hand and turning back to a now-healthy Pickard.
Pickard backstopped an Oilers comeback, ending with an overtime win. In Game 5, however, the Panthers once again had their way with the Oilers, pushing the series to the brink with a 5-2 win.
The Oilers haven’t committed to a goalie for Game 6, but it’s an impossible decision to make. The series is heading to Florida for an elimination game and the Stanley Cup will be in the building. The Panthers carry all of the momentum, and it might not matter who’s in goal for the Oilers.
Neither Skinner nor Pickard seem like viable options to help get the Oilers back into the series. Skinner holds a 7-6 record with a .891 save percentage and 2.99 goals against average. Three of those wins are shutouts, but hockeyreference.com believes he only has six quality starts in his 14 outings this postseason.
Pickard, meanwhile, does have a 7-1 record this postseason, but that doesn’t really tell the whole story. He missed time with his injury and has allowed 25 goals in 10 played played. With a .886 save percentage and 2.85 goals against average, Pickard doesn’t seem like a truly viable option, either. He’s made seven starts these playoffs, and only two have been quality.
The Oilers have been living and dying by goaltending all playoffs. On the brink of elimination, the Oilers will have to gamble on who they think can be the right goalie at the right time.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!