Oilers Living and Dying by Goaltending
The Edmonton Oilers are going to have their hands full when they hit the ice against the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 4 of their second-round series. The Golden Knights are looking to tie the series at two, but the Oilers will be without a crucial piece of their lineup.
Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch announced that goalie Calvin Pickard will remain out of the lineup for Game 4 against the Golden Knights. Pickard suffered an injury during the Oilers Game 2 win, but hasn’t returned since and has been listed as day-to-day.
Stuart Skinner will work as the Oilers’ starting netminder, which is usually the case in Edmonton. The 26-year-old netminder makes $2.6 million annually and helped lead the Oilers all the way to Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final last year.
This postseason has been a completely different story for Skinner. He was in goal for Game 3 when the Golden Knights stole their first win of the series thanks to a go-ahead goal from Reilly Smith with under a second remaining in regulation.
That loss counted as Skinner’s third in three playoff games this year. Skinner started the first two contests against the Los Angeles Kings in round one, and allowed 11 goals before being pulled late in Game 2.
The Oilers turned to Pickard and have been near perfect ever since. In Pickard’s six starts this postseason, he has a perfect 6-0 record.
The lopsidedness of the records speaks volumes, but so too do the rest of the statistics. Pickard has a .888 save percentage and 2.84 goals against average. Skinner sits with a .817 save percentage and 5.36 goals against average.
The night and day difference shows just how much the Oilers are living and dying by goaltending this postseason. Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl are doing all they can to keep Edmonton alive with 16 and 15 points in nine games respectively, but it isn’t enough.
When Skinner is between the pipes, the Oilers just aren’t getting the timely saves. When Pickard is in goal, the Oilers get enough stops to watch the offense go to work.
Skinner will have a chance at redemption in Game 4 as Pickard is still working his way back from injury. If he can get just one win, maybe it gets the monkey off his back and Skinner can carry the team deep into the playoffs much like he did last year.
