Oilers Face Make or Break Decision in Goal
The Edmonton Oilers are in a vulnerable position against the Florida Panthers. They are two losses away from losing in the Stanley Cup Finals again, and it’s hard to judge which year will be more heartbreaking.
The Oilers face a make or break decision ahead of Game 4 against the Panthers. After allowing five goals on 23 shots in Game 3, head coach Kris Knoblauch yanked starting goalie Stuart Skinner and replaced him with Calvin Pickard. Ahead of Game 4, however, Knoblauch isn’t showing his hand, opting not to confirm a starter.
Gamesmanship aside, there is no real debate or question anymore for the Oilers. Unless Edmonton wants to wave the white flag on this series, they must start Pickard in a must-win game.
It should be the easiest choice for Knoblauch to make. Not because Skinner’s been so awful, well he has, but that’s not the biggest factor. The reason it should be so easy is because the Oilers have been a far better team and get better results whenever Pickard is in net for the this playoff run.
Look at the first round of the playoffs. The Oilers dropped the first two games against the Los Angeles Kings, but rattled off four straight victories to knock off the Kings. Who came on in relief for Game 2 and earned the next four wins? The veteran backup, Calvin Pickard.
The other reason that this is a slam dunk choice is because Pickard never lost the starting net once he earned it. It was an injury in Round 2 that forced the Oilers’ hand, and Skinner’s been solid enough to guide them back to the Stanley Cup Finals.
But the net isn’t Skinner’s. He lost it during the opening round, but he’s been keeping guard for Pickard in the meantime.
This is now make or break for the Oilers, but the pressure of the situation should provide clarity for their head coach. In order to steal a Game 4 victory and even this series, the Oilers must turn back to Calvin Pickard.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!